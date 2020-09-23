Almeda Coons
Almeda Coons, 92, of Weiser, died Sept. 21, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Jose Guadalupe De La Cruz
Jose Guadalupe De La Cruz, 81, of Nyssa, died Sept. 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Kenneth M. ‘Kenny’ Fortin
Kenneth M. “Kenny” Fortin, 76, of Fruitland, died Sept. 21, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.
Jerome B. ‘Joe’ Light
Jerome B. “Joe” Light, 85, of Payette, died Sept. 22, 2020, at a hospital in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.
Maureen Miller
Maureen Miller, 70, of Council, Idaho, died Sept. 21, 2020 in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Issac M. Sanchez
Issac M. Sanchez, 36, of Renton, Washington, died Sept. 22, 2020, at his mother’s home in Annex. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.