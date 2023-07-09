Today's Notices Jul 9, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond Edward BridgewaterRaymond Edward Bridgewater, 95, of Fruitland, died July 5, 2023 in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Tomas Loa Jr.Tomas Loa Jr., 44, of Ontario, died July 2, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.John McGillJohn McGill, 65, of Ontario, died July 6, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Klaus (Mike) MeckertKlaus (Mike) Meckert, 84, of Fruitland, died July 6, 2023 in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions Psychology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit