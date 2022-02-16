Purchase Access

Janet R. Blodgett

Janet R. Blodgett, 78, of Baker City, died Feb. 11, 2022 at her home in Baker City. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

Calley Jo Davis

Calley Jo Davis, 42, of Nampa, died peacefully Feb. 11, 2022, in Nampa. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Ronald W. Manser

Ronald W. Manser, 87, formerly of Payette, died Feb. 12, 2022, at a local care center. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

