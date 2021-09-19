Truman Barlow

Truman Barlow, 72, of Vale, died Sept. 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

George Dale Comyford

George Dale Comyford, 74, of Willowcreek, died Sept. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Reginal Denny

Reginal Denny, 94, of Nyssa, died Sept. 16, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

Claramae Halford

Claramae Halford, 97, of Caldwell, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Middleton. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Sonny Snow

Sonny Snow, 52, of Fruitland, died Sept. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Donna LaRae Straube

Donna LaRae Straube, 82, of Weiser, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Jay Walgren

Jay Walgren, 58, of Weiser, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

