Today's Notices Sep 19, 2021

Truman Barlow
Truman Barlow, 72, of Vale, died Sept. 15, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

George Dale Comyford
George Dale Comyford, 74, of Willowcreek, died Sept. 12, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Reginal Denny
Reginal Denny, 94, of Nyssa, died Sept. 16, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

Claramae Halford
Claramae Halford, 97, of Caldwell, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Middleton. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Sonny Snow
Sonny Snow, 52, of Fruitland, died Sept. 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Donna LaRae Straube
Donna LaRae Straube, 82, of Weiser, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Jay Walgren
Jay Walgren, 58, of Weiser, died Sept. 15, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.