Wanda Fay Collingwood

Wanda Fay Collingwood, 83, of Payette, died Oct. 24, 2020, at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Sherry F. Girtman

Sherry F. Girtman, 93, of Nyssa, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Ada Florence Jobbins

Ada Florence Jobbins, 96, of Ontario, died on Oct. 26, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Elaine Linda Minchin

Elaine Linda Minchin, 57, of Payette, died on Oct. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.

Paul Edward Wyller

Paul Edward Wyller, 57, of Nyssa, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

