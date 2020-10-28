Wanda Fay Collingwood
Wanda Fay Collingwood, 83, of Payette, died Oct. 24, 2020, at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Sherry F. Girtman
Sherry F. Girtman, 93, of Nyssa, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Ada Florence Jobbins
Ada Florence Jobbins, 96, of Ontario, died on Oct. 26, 2020 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Elaine Linda Minchin
Elaine Linda Minchin, 57, of Payette, died on Oct. 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of All Valley Cremation.
Paul Edward Wyller
Paul Edward Wyller, 57, of Nyssa, died on Oct. 23, 2020 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.