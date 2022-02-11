Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Robert Lee Foumal

Robert Lee Foumal, 71, of Council, died Feb. 6, 2022 in Council. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Timothy Long

Timothy Long, 77, of Weiser, died Feb. 4, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral.

Paul Vargas

Paul Vargas, 56, of Ontario, died Feb. 9, 2022 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Glen Wallace

Glen Wallace, 86, of Weiser, died Feb. 6, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags