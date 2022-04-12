Purchase Access

Henrieta Burt

Henrieta Burt, of Ontario, died April 10, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Bernice Christena Jones

Bernice Christena Jones, 99, of Vale, died April 11, 2022, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Roger Nakashima

Roger Nakashima, 72, of Payette, died April 7, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario.

