Billie Rae Wright-Signer

Billie Rae Wright-Signer, 76, of Annex, died Aug. 26, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Dorothy Yamaguchi

Dorothy Yamaguchi, 91, of Ontario, died Aug. 26, 2021, at a local hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

