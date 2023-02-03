Today's Notices Feb 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dorothy Lee HoffmanDorothy Lee Hoffman, 90, formerly of Payette, died Feb. 1, 2023, in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Susan WinklerSusan Winkler, 84, formerly of Council, died Jan. 28, 2023, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Unions Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit