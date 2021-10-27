Pamela Creech

Pamela Creech, 69, of Nyssa, died Oct. 20, 2021 at St. Alphonsus in Nampa. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapels in Ontario.

Wayne A. Netcher

Wayne A. Netcher, 77, of Vale, died Oct. 20, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Ralph D. Rogers

Ralph D. Rogers, 65, of Ontario, died Oct. 24, 2021 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Edward Larry Weygandt

Edward Larry Weygandt, 79, of Payette, died Oct. 22, 2021 at his son’s home in Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

