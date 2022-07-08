Purchase Access

Cleta B. deBoer

Cleta B. deBoer, 84, of Nyssa, died July 1, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Audrey Laurene Hawker

Audrey Laurene Hawker, 85, of Mesa, Arizona, died July 5, 2022, in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.

Kristopher Craig Hensley

Kristopher Craig Hensley, age 36, of Caldwell, died July 4, 2022, in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Jimmy Ray Hysell

Jimmy Ray Hysell 79, of Vale, Oregon, died July 4, 2022, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon.

Sarah J Milosh

Sarah J. Milosh 84, of Ontario, died July 2, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Shellie Neill

Shellie Neill, 58, New Plymouth Idaho passed away June 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Home, Garden City.

