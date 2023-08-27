Today's Notices Aug 27, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Stephanie Allison Stephanie Suzanne Allison, 55, of Fruitland died Sunday, Aug. 19, 2023 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation, Meridian.Muriel Arline FahrenholzMuriel Arline Fahrenholz, age 102, of Meridian, ID died peacefully July 5, 2023 in Emmett, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Luretta KelsoLuretta Jean Kelso, 79 of Vale. Passed away August 22, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Ethnology Sociology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit