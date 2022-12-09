Today's Notices Dec 9, 2022 18 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Laurel Anne ArmentLaurel Anne Arment, 70, of Ontario, died peacefully Dec. 6, 2022 at the hospital in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.James "Jay" BorderJames "Jay" Border, 75, of Weiser, died Dec. 6, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Mike D. ClabaughMike D. Clabaugh, 74, of Ontario, died Dec. 7, 2022 at an Ontario Care Facility. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel.Bradley A. CordesBradley A. Cordes, 47, of Weiser, died Dec. 4, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Steven MoellerSteven Moeller, 71, of Ontario, died Dec. 7, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Dorothy "Irene" TallentDorothy "Irene" Tallent, 97, of Weiser, died Dec. 3, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ontario Laurel Anne Arment Idaho Arrangement Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Direction Hospital Steven Moeller Mike D. Clabaugh Funeral Chapel Funeral Home Bradley A. Cordes Weiser James Border Dorothy Tallent Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit