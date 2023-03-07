Today's Notices Mar 7, 2023 Mar 7, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond L. McPhersonRaymond L. McPherson, 89, of Payette, died March 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Christine Marie OgawaChristine Marie Ogawa, 53, of Ontario, died March 3, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Michael ShafferMichael Shaffer, 68, of Fruitland, died Feb. 23, 2023. Arrangements are under direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Religion Ethnology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit