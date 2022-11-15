Today's Notices Nov 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Frank Burns DeMarkFrank Burns DeMark, 92, of Fruitland, died Nov. 10, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Albert 'Butch' Frates, Jr.Albert “Butch” Frates, Jr., 84, of Payette, died Nov. 11, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Richard Charles GibsonRichard Charles Gibson, 67, of New Plymouth, died Nov. 11, 2022, at an assisted living facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.Helen Emiko OkaiHelen Emiko Okai, 91, of Ontario, died Nov. 11, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Albert Frates Jr. Arrangement Assisted Living Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Direction Today Richard Charles Gibson Helen Emiko Okai Funeral Fruitland Frank Burns Demark Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit