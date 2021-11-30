Purchase Access

Ronald Leroy Hall

Ronald Leroy Hall, 84, of Payette, died Nov. 27, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Craig McDonald

Craig McDonald, 78, of Vale, died Nov. 27, 2021 at St. Alphonsus in Boise. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario, Oregon.

Lucia Reynosa

Lucia Reynosa, 80, of Fruitland, died Nov. 26, 2021 at her home. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Oris Rudd

Oris Rudd, 95, of Parma, died Nov. 28, 2021 at his Daughter’s home in Parma. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Mary Ann Vaughn

Mary Ann Vaughn, 82, of Fruitland, died Nov. 26, 2021. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

