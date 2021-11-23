Purchase Access

Gil Armstrong

Gil Armstrong, 75, of Weiser, died Nov. 19, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Anita E. Dulaney

Anita E. Dulaney, 63, of Payette, died Nov. 20, 2021 at her home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Orval Fochtman

Orval Fochtman, 93, of Weiser, died Nov. 15, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

