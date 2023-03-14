Today's Notices Mar 14, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Elaine BrentElaine Brent, 70, of Weiser, died March 10, 2023, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Larry FrankLarry Frank, 70, of Cambridge, died March 11, 2023, in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit