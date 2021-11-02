Johnathan Harrison

Johnathan Harrison, 26, of Vale, died Oct. 27, 2021. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

Gene P. Mask

Gene P. Mask, 72, of Fruitland, died Oct. 28, 2021 at his home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Betty L. Massey

Betty L. Massey, 89, of Ontario, died Nov. 1, 2021 at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

