Sheryl Bruce
Sheryl Bruce, 65, of Fruitland, died July 20, 2021, at her home in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
James A. Hunt
James A. Hunt, 70, of Caldwell, formerly of Payette, died July 17, 2021, at his home in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Patricia “Tish” Ireland
Patricia “Tish” Ireland, 88, of Ontario, died July 21, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Dr. Kevin Pete Leathers
Dr. Kevin Pete Leathers, 62, formerly of Ontario, died June 28, 2021, in Kirkland, Washington. Arrangements are under the direction of Barton Family Funeral Service, Kirkland.