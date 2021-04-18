Ruby Chloe Linville
Ruby Chloe Linville, 81, of Ontario, died April 15, 2021 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Paul E. Nichols
Paul E. Nichols, 84, of Council, died April 14, 2021 in Council. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Alvin V. Shaw
Alvin V. Shaw, 94, of Ontario, died April 15, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Donald A. Slinker
Donald A. Slinker, 72, of Payette, died April 15, 2021. Services are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.