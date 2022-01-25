Purchase Access

Darlene Mae Gilbert

Darlene Mae Gilbert, 84, of Payette, died peacefully Jan. 22, 2021, in Payette. Funeral services are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Sue R. Mell

Sue R. Mell, 75, of Payette, died Jan. 21, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Mary L. Swank

Mary L. Swank, 88, of New Plymouth, died Jan. 22, 2022. Arrangements are pending under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

