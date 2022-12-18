Today's Notices Dec 18, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save June Yukiko NishiharaJune Yukiko Nishihara, 57, formerly of Ontario, died Dec. 5, 2022. Arrangements by Autumn Funeral Home, Redmond, OR. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags June Yukiko Nishihara Funeral Home Arrangement Redmond Ontario Autumn Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit