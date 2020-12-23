Colleen Daugherty
Colleen Marie Daugherty, 66, of Adrian, died Dec. 19. 2020 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Kenneth Ferrel
Kenneth Ferrel, 82, of Council, died Dec. 18, 2020 in Boise. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Consuelo Gallegos
Consuelo M. Gallegos, 73, of Ontario died Dec. 19, 2020 at a Twin Falls hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Dorothy Henry
Dorothy F. Henry, 84, of Fruitland, died Dec 19, 2020 at home. Arrangements by Bowman Funeral Parlor of Garden City.
Earl Shelley
Earl Dean Shelley, 70, of Payette, died Dec. 21, 2020 at St. Luke’s Medical Center – Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Barbara Thompson
Barbara Thompson, 81, of Weiser, died Dec. 21, 2020 at her home. Arrangements by Thomason Funeral Home and Crematory.