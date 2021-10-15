Today's Notices Oct 15, 2021 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Oscar AlcoserOscar Alcoser, 77, of Nyssa, died Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.Ramey Thomas Allaire Jr.Ramey Thomas Allaire Jr., 74, of Harper, died Oct. 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Betty R. BoltonBetty R. Bolton, 86, of Ontario, died Oct. 4, 2021 at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Kay F. DanielsKay F. Daniels, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 12, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Cleber Eastin ‘Buddy’ Jordan IVCleber Eastin “Buddy” Jordan IV, 67, of Payette, died Oct. 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Katelyn Marie RourkeKatelyn Marie Rourke, 53, of Payette, died Oct. 12, 2021, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Oscar Alcoser Meridian Hospital Ontario Nyssa Lienkaemper Chapel Arrangement Kay F. Daniels Funeral Home Ramey Thomas Allaire Jr. Willy Architecture Katelyn Marie Rourke Payette Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Buddy Betty R. Bolton Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists