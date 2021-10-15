Oscar Alcoser

Oscar Alcoser, 77, of Nyssa, died Oct. 10, 2021, at St. Luke’s hospital in Meridian. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

Ramey Thomas Allaire Jr.

Ramey Thomas Allaire Jr., 74, of Harper, died Oct. 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Betty R. Bolton

Betty R. Bolton, 86, of Ontario, died Oct. 4, 2021 at a care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Kay F. Daniels

Kay F. Daniels, 83, of Weiser, died Oct. 12, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Cleber Eastin ‘Buddy’ Jordan IV

Cleber Eastin “Buddy” Jordan IV, 67, of Payette, died Oct. 12, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Katelyn Marie Rourke

Katelyn Marie Rourke, 53, of Payette, died Oct. 12, 2021, in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

