Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Gertrude Bliss

Gertrude Bliss 94 of Payette passed away Friday, July 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Gerald Ray Shelhamer

Gerald Ray Shelhamer, 89, of Payette, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022 at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags