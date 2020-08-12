Miguel Rodriguez Amaya Jr.

Miguel Rodriguez Amaya Jr., 87, of Ontario, died Aug. 10, 2020, at a health care facility in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Gary R. Oakes

Gary R. Oakes, 65, of Ontario, died Aug. 10, 2020. Arrangements are pending under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.

Bruce R. Shirey

Bruce R. Shirey, 68, of Council, died Aug. 8, 2020, in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

