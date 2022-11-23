Today's Notices Nov 23, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Patricia KruckPatricia Kruck, 89, of Fruitland, died Nov. 20, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel.Nayeli PettyNayeli Petty, 5 days old, of Ontario, died Nov. 17, 2022. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.John Wesley WindomJohn Wesley Windom, 72, of Vale, died Nov. 18, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel — Vale. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wesley Windom John Wesley Arrangement Lienkaemper Chapel Today Notice Nayeli Petty Old Ontario Funeral Chapel Patricia Kruck Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit