Today's Notices Jul 19, 2023 Jul 19, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Justin GravesJustin Graves, 39, of Council, died July 10, 2023 in Cambridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Beth MagriniBeth Magrini, 94, of Ontario, died on July 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario. Elaine J. RussellElaine J. Russell, 83, of Vale, died on July 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Dean SissonDean Sisson, 81, of Nyssa, died on July 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Funeral Chapel - Ontario.Ron TurnerRon Turner, 87, of Ontario, died July 16, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Law Botany Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit