Norman Thompson

Norman Thompson, 86, of Weiser, died Feb. 25, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Bobby Joe Wilder

Bobby Joe Wilder, 74, of Ontario, died Feb. 23, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

