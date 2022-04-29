Purchase Access

Alexis Beltran

Alexis Beltran, 19, of Boise, died April 25, 2022, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Yolanda Juarez

Yolanda Juarez, 37, of Fruitland, died April 27, 2022, at her mother’s home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Donna J. Krause

Donna J. Krause, 81, of Weiser, died April 26, 2022, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Herlinda Martinez

Herlinda Martinez, 78, of Boise, died April 22, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Hideko Ouchida

Hideko Ouchida, 90, of Adrian, died April 24, 2022, at home of natural causes. Arrangements are under the care of Flahiff Funeral Chapel, Homedale.

Barbara May Short

Barbara May Short, 65, of Ontario, died April 14, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

