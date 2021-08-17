Mollie Cathey

Mollie Cathey, 89, of Weiser, died Aug. 9, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Walter L. Gordon

Walter L. Gordon, 92, of Midvale, died Aug. 14, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Valjean S. Hurd

Valjean S. Hurd, 78, of Payette, died Aug. 14, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

