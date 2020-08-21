Thomas W. Albritton

Thomas W. Albritton, 86, of Weiser, died Aug. 17, 2020, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Robert ‘Chuck’ Charles Ellis

Robert “Chuck” Charles Ellis, 77, of New Plymouth, died Aug. 18, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Accent Funeral Home and Cremation.

Sandra D. Mayo

Sandra D. Mayo, 72, of Vale, died Aug. 19, 2020, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.

