Today's Notices Jun 21, 2023 Jun 21, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Donna K. BondsDonna K. Bonds, 71, of Ontario, died June 17, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario.Cory Edward BossCory Edward Boss, 25, of Nyssa, died June 18, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.Claudia HolmesClaudia Holmes, 92, of Midvale, died June 17, 2023 in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Kaisee Wayne ShrakeKaisee Wayne Shrake, 37, of Payette, died June 18, 2023 in Payette, ID. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette, Idaho.Vera TowellVera Towell, 96, of Midvale, died June 17, 2023 in Midvale. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Donald Charles UptonDonald Charles Upton, 89, of Council, died June 16, 2023 in Council. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Music Singing Sociology Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit