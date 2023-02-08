Today's Notices Feb 8, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Joseph JohannesJoseph Johannes, 96, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Rafaela V. MorenoRafaela V. Moreno, 80, of Nyssa, died Feb. 4, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.Bonnie Claire Tolman RollinsBonnie Claire Tolman Rollins, 83, of Ontario, died Feb. 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper-Thomason Funeral Centers and Crematory. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Religion Unions Botany Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit