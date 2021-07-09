Klyda Irene Singleton Bertelson
Klyda Irene Singleton Bertelson, 97, of Ontario, died July 8, 2021, at a care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Jimmie Ray Conner
Jimmie Ray Conner, 92, of Fruitland, died July 3, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Susan McCarthy
Susan McCarthy, 67, of Adrian, died July 2, 2021, in Parma. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.
Alberto C. Olvera
Alberto C. Olvera, 68, of Weiser, died July 5, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.