Klyda Irene Singleton Bertelson

Klyda Irene Singleton Bertelson, 97, of Ontario, died July 8, 2021, at a care facility in Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Jimmie Ray Conner

Jimmie Ray Conner, 92, of Fruitland, died July 3, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Susan McCarthy

Susan McCarthy, 67, of Adrian, died July 2, 2021, in Parma. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Alberto C. Olvera

Alberto C. Olvera, 68, of Weiser, died July 5, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

