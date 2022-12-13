Today's Notices Dec 13, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Douglas L. CalkinsDouglas L. Calkins, 81, of Ontario, died Dec. 8, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel - Ontario.Julie M. McNeillJulie M. McNeill, 97, of Vale, died Dec. 8, 2022, in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Lienkaemper Chapel - Vale. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Douglas L. Calkins Ontario Arrangement Lienkaemper Chapel Today Notice Julia M. Mcneill Direction Lienkaemper Lienkaemper Chapel Julie M. Mcneill Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit