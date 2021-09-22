Margaret Ellen Merk

Margaret Ellen Merk, 92, of Payette, died Sept. 18, 2021, at a care facility in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Gail Judith Wohlcke

Gail Judith Wohlcke, 75, of Ontario, died Sept. 21, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapels of Ontario.

