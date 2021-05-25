Margot Bybee
Margot Bybee, 83, of Nyssa, died May 21, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Arlene Mecham
Arlene Mecham, 90, of Nyssa, died May 22, 2021, at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.
Samuel L. Mitchell
Samuel L. Mitchell, 75, of Boise, formerly of Nyssa, died May 20, 2021, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden City.
Susan L. Wilkinson
Susan L. Wilkinson, 68, of Ontario, died May 23, 2021, at her home. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Marvin Harold Ziegler
Marvin Harold Ziegler, 89, of New Plymouth, died May 22, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.