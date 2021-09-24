Today's Notices Sep 24, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Kenneth O. BottsKenneth O. Botts, 90, of Midvale, died Sept. 17, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Helen Louise ButlerHelen Louise Butler, 102. of Payette, died Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.Susan Rae FawSusan Rae Faw, 72, of Ontario, died Sept. 20, 2021, at a Nampa Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Murriel S. KamppilaMurriel S. Kamppila, 79, of Weiser, died Sept. 15, 2021 in Payette. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Beverly LangerBeverly Langer, 64, of Cambridge, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Nellie McLeanNellie McLean, 63, of Mesa, died Sept. 18, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Marvin L. RundellMarvin L. Rundell, 73, of Cambridge, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.James WalkerJames Walker, 88, of Weiser, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Theola WilkinsTheola Wilkins, 80, of Weiser, died Sept. 10, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Murriel S. Kamppila Arrangement Funeral Home Today Notice Direction Kenneth O. Botts Weiser Theola Wilkins Helen Louise Butler Funeral Service Marvin L. Rundell Mclean Architecture Susan Rae Faw James Walker Beverly Langer Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists