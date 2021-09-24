Kenneth O. Botts

Kenneth O. Botts, 90, of Midvale, died Sept. 17, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Helen Louise Butler

Helen Louise Butler, 102. of Payette, died Sept. 21, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette.

Susan Rae Faw

Susan Rae Faw, 72, of Ontario, died Sept. 20, 2021, at a Nampa Hospital. Arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Murriel S. Kamppila

Murriel S. Kamppila, 79, of Weiser, died Sept. 15, 2021 in Payette. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Beverly Langer

Beverly Langer, 64, of Cambridge, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Nellie McLean

Nellie McLean, 63, of Mesa, died Sept. 18, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Marvin L. Rundell

Marvin L. Rundell, 73, of Cambridge, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

James Walker

James Walker, 88, of Weiser, died Sept. 20, 2021, in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Theola Wilkins

Theola Wilkins, 80, of Weiser, died Sept. 10, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

