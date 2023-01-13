Today's Notices Jan 13, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Raymond G. LoynesRaymond G. Loynes, 87, of Ontario, died Jan. 7, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.Lorraine MillerLorraine Miller, 83, of Council, died Jan. 10, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements under the directions of Thomason Funeral Home.Dale Wayne PiercyDale Wayne Piercy, 74, of Parma, died Jan. 10, 2023. In the care of Dakan Funeral Chapel www.dakanfuneralchapel.com 208-459-3629. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Dale Wayne Piercy Care Parma Funeral Chapel Today Notice Raymond G. Loynes Funeral Arrangement Direction Miller Funeral Home Lorraine Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit