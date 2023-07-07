Today's Notices Jul 7, 2023 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Carl 'Jay' FarleyCarl " Jay" Farley, 70, of Ontario, died July 3, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Judith GonzalesJudith Gonzales, 54, of Weiser, died June 30, 2023 in Boise. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Judith Diane Jennings-FulletonJudith Diane Jennings-Fulleton, 73, of Huntington, died June 23, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.Vanessa Lynn McDermottroeVanessa Lynn McDermottroe, 42, of Ontario, died June 25, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel.Margaret Elizabeth PagetMargaret Elizabeth Paget, 67, of Prairie City, Oregon, died July 1, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Barbara Ellen RaichartBarbara Ellen Raichart, 88, of Emmett, died July 5, 2023. Arrangements are under the direction of Potter Funeral Chapel.Albert E. 'Yogi' SmithAlbert E. "Yogi" Smith, 80, of Fruitland, died suddenly July 5,2023, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Gisela Erica TillerGisela Erica Tiller, 72, of Weiser, died June 22, 2023 in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Hinduism Metallurgy Crafts Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit