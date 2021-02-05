Twila O. Eshelman
Twila O. Eshelman, 81, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 1, 2021 at West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Patricia Howe
Patricia C. Howe, 90, of Nyssa, died Feb. 1, 2021 at a local care center. Arrangements are by Flahiff Funeral Chapels, Caldwell.
Franklin Maguire
Franklin E. Maguire, 84, of Payette, died Feb. 3, 2021 at his home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.
Steven Pettet
Steven R. Pettet, 48, of Ontario, died Jan. 28, 2021 at the St. Alphonsus Hospital Ontario. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario Oregon.
Patricia Ross
Patricia Nell Ross, 91, of Vale, died Jan. 31, 2021 at a local assisted living facility. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Vale.