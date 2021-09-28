Today's Notices Sep 28, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $1.99 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making an additional financial contribution to support local journalism. Guy Lynn AllenGuy Lynn Allen, 83, of Payette, died Sept. 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.Pamela Jean BallPamela Jean Ball, 63, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 25, 2021, in Meridian. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.Jose C. GonzalezJose C. Gonzalez, 75 of Ontario, died in a Boise Hospital. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Henry Harry HaasHenry Harry Haas, 83, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 26, 2021, in Mohave Valley, Arizona. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr.James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr., 80, of Ontario, died Sept. 26, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.William “Bill” MorrissWilliam “Bill” Morriss, 72, of Weiser, died Sept. 23, 2021 in Nampa. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Betty Irene OftBetty Irene Oft, 98, of Fruitland, died Sept. 24, 2021 at home. Arrangements under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.Randy SlyterRandy Slyter, 68, of Weiser, died Sept. 26, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.Darlene TesterDarlene Tester, 70, of Ontario, died Sept. 23, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Guy Lynn Allen Arrangement Medical Center Shaffer-jensen Memory Chapel Today Notice Direction Jose C. Gonzalez Ontario Boise Hospital Architecture Betty Irene Oft Zane Mathews Funeral Chapel Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario Darlene Tester Henry Harry Haas Funeral Home Randy Slyter James Fred Mathews Jr. Pamela Jean Ball Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit Sign up for our email newsletters Read the eNewspaper, a digest edition of the newspaper Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get the latest digital edition from the Argus Observer Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists