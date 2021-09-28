Guy Lynn Allen

Guy Lynn Allen, 83, of Payette, died Sept. 14, 2021 at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

Pamela Jean Ball

Pamela Jean Ball, 63, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 25, 2021, in Meridian. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

Jose C. Gonzalez

Jose C. Gonzalez, 75 of Ontario, died in a Boise Hospital. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

Henry Harry Haas

Henry Harry Haas, 83, of New Plymouth, died Sept. 26, 2021, in Mohave Valley, Arizona. Arrangements under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, New Plymouth.

James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr.

James “Jim” Fred Mathews Jr., 80, of Ontario, died Sept. 26, 2021 at home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

William “Bill” Morriss

William “Bill” Morriss, 72, of Weiser, died Sept. 23, 2021 in Nampa. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Betty Irene Oft

Betty Irene Oft, 98, of Fruitland, died Sept. 24, 2021 at home. Arrangements under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

Randy Slyter

Randy Slyter, 68, of Weiser, died Sept. 26, 2021 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Darlene Tester

Darlene Tester, 70, of Ontario, died Sept. 23, 2021. Arrangements under the direction of Lienkaemper Chapel Ontario.

