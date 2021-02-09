Frances Evelyn Beazer
Frances Evelyn Beazer, 95, of Fruitland, died Feb. 5, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Agness Ellen Brown
Agness Ellen Brown, 80, of Shoshone, Idaho, and formerly of Weiser, died Feb. 5, 2021, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
Pamela Martha Burt
Pamela Martha Burt, 68, of Weiser, died Feb. 5, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Marion Lynn Derie
Marion Lynn Derie, 78, of Fruitland, died Feb. 6, 2021, at a care facility in Fruitland. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
John Kuhn III
John Kuhn III, 92, of Vale, died Feb. 7, 2021, in an adult care facility in Vale. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.
Melba Laird
Melba Laird, 82, of Weiser, died Feb. 7, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Russell Lawrence
Russell H. Lawrence, 64, of Weiser, died Feb. 6, 2021, in Weiser. Arrangements are under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.
Harlan Bruce Morris
Harlan Bruce Morris, 51, of Payette, died Feb. 5, 2021. Cremation has been entrusted to All Valley Cremation.
Merin Holland Newman
Merin Holland Newman, 88, of Payette, died Feb. 06, 2021, at home in Payette. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.
David L. Schuster
David L. Schuster, 67, of New Plymouth, died Feb. 4, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of Cremation Society of Idaho.