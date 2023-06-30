Today's Notices Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Richard Roger BerrethRichard Roger Berreth, 77 of Ontario, died June 23, 2023, at home. Arrangements are under the direction of Bowman Funeral Parlor, Garden CityKristine Kay ShortridgeKristine Kay Shortridge, age 58, of Caldwell, died June 23, 2023 in Caldwell. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel, Payette. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Unions City Planning Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit