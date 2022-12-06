Today's Notices Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Eugene ColeEugene Cole, 72, of Ontario, died Dec. 3, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.Kevin HawkinsKevin Hawkins, 59, of Boise, died Dec. 3, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.Maxwell Justin UpmeyerMaxwell Justin Upmeyer, 49, formerly of Payette, died Nov. 4, 2022. Arrangements are under the direction of Coles Tribute Center. To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Kevin Hawkins Boise Funeral Chapel Direction Today Notice Euguene Cole Ontario Arrangement Eugene Cole Justin Upmeyer Maxwell Submit Your Obituary or Funeral Notice Submit your obituary and/or funeral notice for community members and people with ties to our area Submit Submit Your Death Notice Submit your death notice for community members and people with ties to our area. Submit