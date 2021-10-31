Scott L. Harris

Scott L. Harris, 67, of Nyssa, died Oct. 27, 2021 at a Boise Hospital. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Nyssa.

Christin Holman

Christin Holman, 45, of Fruitland, died Oct. 25, 2021. Services are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Ontario.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags