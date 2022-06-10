Purchase Access

Alan Leroy Bennett

Alan Leroy Bennett, 81, of Adrian, died June 6, 2022. Arrangements by Dakan Funeral Chapel, Caldwell.

Robert “Bob” Davis

Robert “Bob” Davis, 87, of Ontario, died June 6, 2022 at home. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon.

Donna Mae Howard

Donna Mae Howard, 84, of New Plymouth, died June 8, 2022 at St. Luke’s Medical Center — Nampa. Arrangements are under the direction of Shaffer-Jensen Memory Chapel.

George Freddie Kruck

George Freddie Kruck, 89, of Fruitland, died June 7, 2022 at Edgewood Assisted Living Center. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel in Ontario, Oregon.

Kathleen K. Marlnee

Kathleen K. Marlnee, 85, of Weiser, died June 5, 2022 in Weiser. Arrangements under the direction of Thomason Funeral Home.

Jose Rosiles Soria

Jose Rosiles Soria, 34, of Nyssa, died May 31, 2022. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel of Ontario, Oregon.

