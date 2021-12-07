Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

David A. Neville

David A. Neville, 66, of Payette, died Dec. 4, 2021, at his home. Arrangements are under the direction of the Haren-Wood Funeral Chapel, Payette.

Michael ‘Albert’ Valenzuela

Michael “Albert” Valenzuela, 72, of Harper, died Dec. 3, 2021. Arrangements are under the direction of the Nampa Funeral Home, Yraguen Chapel.

To plant a tree in memory of Today's s as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags